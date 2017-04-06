Eagle Herald











Apr 6, 10:53 AM EDT

Harvard holds contest to change last line of alma mater song


CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) -- Harvard is holding a contest to erase a reference to "Puritans" from the final line of its alma mater song.

The song "Fair Harvard" ends with the lines "Be the herald of light, and the bearer of love, till the stock of the Puritans die."

The university's Presidential Task Force on Inclusion and Belonging said the line "till the stock of the Puritans die" dates to 1836 and needs to be updated "for the 21st century."

The task force encourages anyone associated with Harvard to submit a new ending by Sept. 15. The winner will be announced next year.

The task force is also holding a competition to compose a variation of the song in a new style, such as electronic music or hip-hop.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.