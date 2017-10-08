CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) -- Hosts of the MSNBC show "Morning Joe" will be speaking to students at Harvard University about politics and public service.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts, university says Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski (MEE'-kah breh-ZHIN'-skee) will lead a conversation Wednesday exploring pressing issues facing the country and how public service can help.

The hosts were named visiting fellows at the Harvard Kennedy School's Institute of Politics this fall.

The institute's polling director will moderate the campus discussion, which is scheduled to include Harvard President Drew Faust.

Harvard says students will be encouraged to explore how they can "rebuild trust in institutions and promote the ideals of public service."

The visiting fellow program drew scrutiny in September after Harvard withdrew an invitation to former Army officer Chelsea Manning amid outcry from CIA officials.