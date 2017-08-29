|
Kardashian women give $500,000 to help Harvey victims
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Kim Kardashian West and her famous siblings are donating $500,000 to help Harvey victims.
A spokeswoman for the reality star says she and her mother and sisters have given $250,000 to the Red Cross and $250,000 to the Salvation Army.
Kardashian West announced the donation on Twitter on Tuesday, saying, "Houston we are praying for you." She used the hashtag #HoustonStrong.
They are among several stars who've said publicly they are helping hurricane victims. Kevin Hart on Monday announced a $25,000 donation to the Red Cross for storm victims and called on other celebrities to do the same.
