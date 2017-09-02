HOUSTON (AP) -- Houston's explosive growth built over land that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had meant for more projects to help the city against chronic flooding.

Army Corps records dating back to the 1940s show the city was supposed to have a third flood-control reservoir, as well as a levee and canals to carry water. Developers built over the land instead, and kept building subdivisions across the drainage basin for the city's existing flood-control reservoirs and dams.

Gordon Prendergast, who evacuated from built-up districts around the dams amid Harvey, says he doesn't blame the Army Corps. Prendergast says the dams were there before the houses.

Development supporters say Houston's suburban sprawl helped make the United States' fastest-growing urban area affordable. Conservationists say they hope to see more reservoirs and restoration of flood-absorbing prairie as the flooded city recovers.