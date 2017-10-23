Eagle Herald











Oct 23, 10:58 AM EDT

Weinstein accuser Ashley Judd to be interviewed by ABC News


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
The Latest: Bill O'Reilly says attacks are 'horror show'

Weinstein accuser Ashley Judd to be interviewed by ABC News

Kelly on O'Reilly: Abuse, shaming of women has to stop

CBS All Access gives 'Star Trek: Discovery' a second season

Politics on display as Letterman receives Mark Twain Prize

NEW YORK (AP) -- ABC News says Ashley Judd will sit down with anchor Diane Sawyer for her first television interview since the actress-activist went public with allegations against movie executive Harvey Weinstein.

The interview will air Thursday on ABC News platforms including "Good Morning America," ''World News Tonight with David Muir" and "Nightline."

Judd, an early accuser of the now-disgraced Weinstein, has described an incident two decades ago in which she said he invited her to his hotel room, greeted her wearing a bathrobe and asked if she would watch him shower.

In recent weeks, dozens of women have accused him of sexual assault and harassment.

Weinstein has also been fired from the production company he founded with his brother.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.