Oct 17, 6:00 PM EDT

Oscars org won't be an 'inquisitorial court,' president says

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Film academy president John Bailey says that although the organization intends to be a strong voice in changing the culture of sexual exploitation in the movie business that it will not be an inquisitorial court.

Bailey addressed Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences members Tuesday in a memo following the Saturday decision by the organization's Board of Governors to expel Harvey Weinstein.

The film academy's ruling has raised questions about other academy members who remain in good standing. These include Roman Polanski, an Oscar-winner who in the 1970s pleaded guilty to drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl, and entertainer Bill Cosby, who has faced dozens of allegations of sexual assault.

The board has said it will establish ethical standards that its over 8,400 members are expected to uphold.

