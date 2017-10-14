Eagle Herald











Report: Harvey Weinstein's brother in a 'waking nightmare'

By FRAZIER MOORE
AP Television Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- The brother of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and co-founder of the company now struggling to survive says he had no idea "the type of predator" his brother is accused of being.

Bob Weinstein says he's in a "waking nightmare."

Bob operated in the shadow of his much more public brother for three decades as they partnered in Miramax and, more recently, The Weinstein Co.

But in an interview published Saturday by The Hollywood Reporter, he said that he and Harvey have barely spoken in five years, explaining they ran separate divisions of their company from opposite coasts.

Bob said he knew Harvey was unfaithful to his wife, but had no idea of the alleged acts of sexual harassment and assault. He says he feels "sick for the victims."

