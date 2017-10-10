LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Fashion mogul Donna Karan is apologizing after praising Harvey Weinstein following his firing from his film company amid allegations of sexual harassment lasting decades.

The Daily Mail reports Karan told reporters on a red carpet in Los Angeles Sunday night that Weinstein "has done some amazing things" and he and his wife are "wonderful people." The 69-year-old Karan added that some women are asking for "trouble" by the way they dress and "presenting themselves the way they do."

In a statement Monday, Karan said her remarks were taken out of context and don't represent her feelings. She says she believes "sexual harassment is NOT acceptable and this is an issue that MUST be addressed once and for all regardless of the individual."

Karan says she's "truly sorry to anyone that I offended and everyone that has ever been a victim."