Eagle Herald











Oct 11, 1:54 PM EDT

NBC News president defends losing Weinstein story


NEW YORK (AP) -- NBC News President Noah Oppenheim says that the story about Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual assaults that Ronan Farrow wrote for The New Yorker magazine was not the same one that Farrow brought to NBC executives last summer.

Oppenheim spoke at a town hall meeting to his employees Wednesday after questions were raised about why NBC News passed on an explosive story reported by one of its contributors.

Oppenheim said that NBC didn't feel the story as presented by Farrow this summer had all the elements needed for airing. He said the notion that NBC would try to cover for a powerful person was deeply offensive.

After Farrow took the story to The New Yorker, Oppenheim said he "greatly expanded" his reporting.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.