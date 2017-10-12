Eagle Herald











Oct 12, 9:59 AM EDT

Rose McGowan's account suspended by Twitter

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- Rose McGowan's Twitter account has been suspended, temporarily muting a central figure in the allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

McGowan said late Wednesday that Twitter had suspended her from tweeting after the social media company said she broke its rules. On her Instagram account, McGowan said "there are powerful forces at work" and pleaded for others to "be my voice."

Representatives for Twitter declined to comment Thursday.

The New York Times earlier reported that McGowan was among the numerous women sexually harassed by Weinstein, who paid McGowan a financial settlement in 1997. McGowan on Tuesday tweeted "now I am allowed to say rapist."

McGowan also recently called Ben Affleck "a liar" on Twitter and suggested the actor knew about Weinstein's conduct. Representatives for Affleck haven't responded to messages regarding that allegation.

