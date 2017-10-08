Eagle Herald











Oct 8, 3:20 AM EDT

Resignations, fallout grow for embattled producer Weinstein


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A prominent attorney says she's no longer representing movie mogul Harvey Weinstein as he confronts sexual harassment allegations dating back years.

And a TV news anchor lodged another claim of misconduct against the movie mogul and a third board member resigned from Weinstein's company.

The developments, along with the departure of yet another lawyer for Weinstein, are the latest fallout from allegations against the Oscar-winning producer that The New York Times detailed in an expose Thursday.

Attorney Lisa Bloom didn't respond to an email request for further comment. She previously has represented victims of sexual harassment and assault. Her work with the co-chair of The Weinstein Co. drew fierce criticism online. Bloom is the daughter of well-known Los Angeles women's rights attorney Gloria Allred.

AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in New York and Associated Press writer Tarek Hamada in Phoenix contributed to this report.

Lynn Elber can be reached at lelber@ap.org and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/lynnelber .

