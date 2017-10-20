AP Radio AP Radio News:

TV Academy votes to consider expelling Harvey Weinstein


NEW YORK (AP) -- The Television Academy says it has voted to begin disciplinary proceedings against disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The academy's board of governors issued a statement Friday declaring that "sexual harassment in any form is abhorrent and totally unacceptable."

The academy, which bestows the Emmy awards, said a hearing has been set for November to consider "action up to and including termination of academy membership."

Weinstein has recently been accused of multiple acts of sexual harassment and assault spanning decades. He has been fired from The Weinstein Co., a TV and movie film production company he co-founded with his brother Bob. He already has been expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Producers Guild and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

