May 16, 8:50 PM EDT

Hirono discloses kidney cancer; says prognosis is favorable


WASHINGTON (AP) -- Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono is undergoing treatment for kidney cancer and says she has a favorable prognosis from her doctor in Washington.

She will undergo surgery to remove a kidney on Wednesday, a spokesman said.

The first-term Democrat promises to fight the disease "with the same determination I've fought for the people of Hawaii." And in a separate email, Hirono said she will seek another term.

"And here's what I also want you to know: I am, without question, running for re-election in 2018. The stakes are too high and our shared values are under attack like never before," she said.

Hirono expects to have her right kidney removed as well as a lesion on one of her ribs. Hirono says her doctor expects her "to make a full recovery from these treatments."

She served as Hawaii's lieutenant governor from 1994-2002 and was a member of the House from 2006-12 when she was elected to the Senate.

Hirono says she will continue to work during her treatment. She cast a vote in the Senate late Tuesday as lawmakers considered a Transportation nominee.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.