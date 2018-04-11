Eagle Herald











Apr 11, 3:29 PM EDT

Cenac's comedy series aims to inform as well as entertain


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Cenac's comedy series aims to inform as well as entertain

Nixon: Support for legalizing marijuana use a racial issue

Highly regarded poet J.D. McClatchy has died at age 72

Russian TV crew slammed for sneaking into Skripal hospital

Television ratings down for NCAA finals on cable TV

NEW YORK (AP) -- Wyatt Cenac, who is the latest entrant in late-night television comedy, is taking some inspiration from John Oliver in his desire to inform as well as entertain. His new series called "Problem Areas" is debuting Friday on HBO.

It's described as a comedy "docu-series" and resembles Oliver's "Last Week Tonight" in how each episode has a central story approached with journalistic rigor along with some short comedy bits. Oliver is an executive producer for the show and offered a sounding board to Cenac, and the show's staff is packed with people who worked on their shared alma mater, "The Daily Show."

From there, the similarities end. Cenac's laid-back style replaces Oliver's hyperactivity. "Problem Areas" has no studio audience and travels across the country to examine the issue of policing.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.