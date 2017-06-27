WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Republican crusade to repeal "Obamacare" has turned into an effort to limit the growth of Medicaid. That bit of mission creep is complicating things for the GOP, and could lead to deadlock.

Medicaid, the federal-state program for low-income people, has grown to become a mainstay in local communities, providing financing for hospitals, nursing homes, insurers, and now drug treatment centers confronting the opioid epidemic.

With about 70 million Medicaid recipients, it covers more people than Medicare.

Republicans from Sen. Susan Collins of Maine to Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona have expressed misgivings.

The nonpartisan National Association of Medicaid Directors says the Senate bill is unworkable, "a transfer of risk, responsibility, and cost."

But Republican Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming, the budget committee chairman, says, "The present system is unsustainable."