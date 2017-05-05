Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 5, 9:07 AM EDT

GOP health plan spurs sick to #IAmAPreexistingCondition

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Concerns about coverage for Americans with pre-existing conditions under the Republican health care bill are prompting some people to tell their personal stories on Twitter.

At the "IAmAPreexistingCondition " hashtag, Twitter users describe how the proposed law, approved by the House on Thursday, could affect them or family members dealing with serious illnesses. Some describe suffering from cancer, hereditary diseases or post-traumatic stress disorder brought on by combat.

Under the House proposal, states would be able to get federal waivers to allow insurers to charge higher premiums to people with pre-existing illnesses who have let their coverage lapse. The bill includes billions of dollars more to help these people, but experts say it's unlikely to be enough.

