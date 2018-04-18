Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 18, 10:32 AM EDT

HHS secretary back in hospital for bowel condition

AP Photo
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A spokeswoman says U.S. health secretary Alex Azar is back in the hospital for additional treatment and observation. He's been diagnosed with a painful bowel condition called diverticulitis.

Health and Human Services Department spokeswoman Caitlin Oakley says Azar "remains fully engaged with the responsibilities of his job" and is in regular contact with his leadership team. Azar has been putting the finishing touches on a package of measures to reduce prescription drug costs, expected to be announced within weeks.

Diverticulitis is an inflammation or infection of small pouches that bulge outward through the colon. Such pouches - called diverticula - are common among older adults. They often don't produce any symptoms unless they become inflamed or infected. Azar is 50.

He was first hospitalized over the weekend.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.