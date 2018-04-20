|
1 injured, suspect in custody in Florida school shooting
OCALA , Fla. (AP) -- Authorities say one student shot another in the ankle at a Florida high school and a suspect is in custody.
The Ocala Star-Banner reports the shooting happened Friday morning at Forest High School which was on lockdown. The injured student was taken to a local hospital.
Police say the suspected shooter is also a student at the school.
No other details were immediately available. Some parents came to the school to await word on what happened.
