Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 16, 12:09 PM EST

Click, tap, buy: Holiday shoppers spent record amount online


Multimedia
Sinful Hot Chocolate
As Budgets Tighten, Gift Givers Get Crafty
Modern Holiday Decor
How to Prepare Eggnog
Shopping on Black Friday
Designers share DIY decorations
Holiday Gift Guide
Twelve Days of Holiday Cookie Recipes
Hip, New Ornaments
Sugarplums
One-Pot Dinner Kits
Kid-Friendly Focaccia
Cheese Balls
Dinner Biscuits
Ill. Company Answers Students' Letters to Santa
Restored Rudolph, Santa Go on Tour
How to Find Safe Toys
Quiz on Christmas Classics
Holiday Windows Around the Nation
Multimedia
Compare the Cost of Thanksgiving Around the U.S.
How to Cook a Turkey
How to Carve a Turkey
Kid-Friendly Focaccia
Cheese Balls
Pumpkin Pie
Indian Pudding
Dinner Biscuits
Holiday News
Click, tap, buy: Holiday shoppers spent record amount online

On King day, Trump mentioned as much as civil rights leader

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from MLK holiday

The Latest: Thousands gather in Memphis where King was slain

Cherokee Nation honor MLK while dealing with slavery issue

NEW YORK (AP) -- Shoppers spent a record amount online during the holiday season.

That's according to Adobe Analytics, which reports online shopping during the holiday season reached $108.2 billion, up almost 15 percent from $94.4 billion the year before. The research arm of software maker Adobe says more than a third of online holiday revenue came from purchases made on smartphones or tablets.

Adobe Analytics says people likely spent more due to low unemployment rates and a strong stock market.

Last week, the National Retail Federation said in-store and online holiday spending rose 5.5. percent, the strongest gain since the Great Recession.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.