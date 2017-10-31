Eagle Herald











Gary Oldman to get career honor at Hollywood Film Awards


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Gary Oldman will be honored with a career achievement award at the Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday.

Dick Clark Productions, which produces the awards, made the announcement Tuesday.

The Oscar-nominated British actor has taken on numerous memorable roles in a nearly 40-year career, including a drug-dealing pimp in "True Romance" and Commissioner Gordon in Christopher Nolan's Batman films.

Oldman has generated Oscar buzz with his recent turn as British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in "Darkest Hour." The Hollywood Film Awards will be handed out Sunday night in Beverly Hills, California, in a ceremony hosted by CBS late-night host James Corden.

