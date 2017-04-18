WASHINGTON (AP) -- Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says members of Congress who don't like the Trump administration's aggressive approach to immigration enforcement should change the laws or "shut up."

The tough-talking retired Marine general made his remarks in a speech Tuesday at George Washington University.

Kelly said critics, particularly lawmakers, are too quick to assume the worst of Homeland Security employees who are enforcing laws intended to keep America safe.

Critics say the agency is too heavy-handed in enforcement operations, including arresting immigrants in the U.S. illegally who do not have criminal records.

Kelly says members of Congress who don't like immigration laws "should have the courage and skill to change the laws. Otherwise they should shut up and support the men and women on the front lines."