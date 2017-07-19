Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 19, 8:32 PM EDT

Kelly: States should ask feds for help to secure elections

By DEB RIECHMANN
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Latest News
Kelly: States should ask feds for help to secure elections

US: Iran still top state terror sponsor; global attacks down

Kosovo court imprisons 5 Albanians for Islamic State video

North Carolina man pleads guilty in shooting death

Teen charged in London acid attacks as UK plans crackdown

6 Congo rangers safe; US journalist, 3 others still missing

UN envoy flays continued rights violations in Sri Lanka

Key provisions in House-passed defense policy bill

Defense bill calls climate change a national security threat

The Latest: House approves defense policy bill for 2018

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) -- Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Wednesday that states should not be wary of asking for the federal government's help to strengthen election systems in light of Russian meddling in last year's election.

"All of the input that I get from all of the states is that 'We don't want you involved in our election process. It's a state responsibility,'" Kelly said at the Aspen Security Forum, an annual gathering of national security and intelligence experts.

He said he agreed with Jeh Johnson, his predecessor who made election systems part of the U.S. critical infrastructure and then told the states that the federal government was there to help.

"I think they're nuts if they don't because in the world we live in cyber-wise, any second, third, fourth objective look at what you're doing would make sense," Kelly said. He added that the federal government is not trying to take over state and local elections systems. "If they don't want the help, they don't have to ask," he said.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.