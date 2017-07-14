HONOLULU (AP) -- The Latest on a fire in a Honolulu high-rise apartment building (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

A fire official says at least three people are dead in a blaze in a Honolulu high-rise apartment building.

Fire Department Capt. David Jenkins says the number of fatalities could change. He says at least 12 people have needed medical help.

Paramedics have treated and transported three people to a hospital.

Jenkins says some residents are unaccounted for, but he can't estimate how many. He says firefighters are going door-to-door.

Jenkins says Friday's fire started on the 26th floor of the Marco Polo apartments. Several hours later, it has spread to the 28th floor and several units.

He says about 100 firefighters are battling the blaze.

The 36-story building just outside the tourist mecca of Waikiki has 568 apartment units.

4:45 p.m.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services have treated two patients and transported them in serious and stable condition to the hospital.

On scene EMS has several ambulances with paramedics and emergency medical technicians as well as two chiefs evaluating patients for smoke inhalation. Paramedics are expediting emergency treatment with a triage location inside the building.

Firefighters received a call for the fire on the 26th floor of the Marco Polo building at 2:30 p.m.

---

4:00 p.m.

Honolulu firefighters say there are reports of people trapped in their units in a burning Honolulu high-rise apartment building.

Capt. David Jenkins says most residents have made it safely out of the Marco Polo apartments but firefighters are checking to see if there are residents are unable to get out.

He says more than 60 firefighters are battling the blaze that began Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor. He says it has spread to at least the 27th floor and multiple units.

Jenkins says there are several people who required medical help.

Building security guard Leonard Rosa says police and firefighters are going door-to-door. He says the evacuation has been orderly.

---

3:30 p.m.

More than 60 firefighters are battling a multiple-alarm fire in a Honolulu high-rise apartment building.

Honolulu Fire Department spokesman Capt. David Jenkins says Friday's fire at Marco Polo apartments started on the 26th floor and has spread to other units.

He says paramedics are treating several injured people.

Troy Yasuda, who lives in a building across the street, was giving water to people who evacuated. He says they were choking from the smoke.

Yasuda says police are yelling through megaphones for people still inside to come down. Yasuda says some people are being carried out.

One resident who declined to give his name says he took the stairs from the 29th floor after smelling fire and seeing the blaze below from his balcony. He says there was so much black smoke he could hardly see.