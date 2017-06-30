NEW YORK (AP) -- The Latest on a shooting at Bronx Lebanon Hospital (all times local):

7:05 p.m.

According to New York State Education Department records, the doctor who opened fire at a New York City hospital had a limited permit to practice medicine.

Records show Dr. Henry Bello was allowed to practice as an international medical graduate to gain experience in order to be licensed. The permit was issued on July 1, 2014, and expired last year on the same day.

Law enforcement officials say Bello walked into Bronx Lebanon Hospital on Friday in a white lab coat concealing an AR-15 assault rifle. He opened fire on the 16th floor and killed one doctor. Six other people, some doctors, were badly injured.

Law enforcement officials say Bello was allowed to resign in 2015 amid sexual harassment allegations.

- By Associated Press writer Colleen Long

---

6:40 p.m.

Two law enforcement officials say the doctor who opened fire at a New York City hospital where he once worked was allowed to resign in 2015 amid sexual harassment allegations.

The officials did not immediately know the details of the allegations against Dr. Henry Bello, who killed a doctor and injured six other people at the Bronx Lebanon Hospital on Friday before killing himself.

But according to police reports he had a history of sexual harassment cases. Police say Bello was arrested in 2004 on a charge of sexual abuse after a woman told police he grabbed her, lifted her up and carried her off, saying, "You're coming with me."

He was also arrested in 2009 on a charge of unlawful surveillance after two women reported he was trying to look up their skirts with a mirror. The arrest was later sealed.

The officials were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

- By Associated Press writer Colleen Long

---

6:25 p.m.

Law enforcement officials say the doctor who opened fire at a New York City hospital where he once worked may have doused himself in an accelerant and tried to set himself on fire before shooting himself to death.

The officials tell The Associated Press that computers at a nurses' station at the Bronx Lebanon Hospital had been damaged, and the fire alarms had been triggered.

The officials say Dr. Henry Bello used an AR-15 to kill a fellow doctor and injure six other people Friday afternoon. They say he concealed the weapon inside his white lab coat.

They say he resigned from the hospital in 2015 in lieu of being fired.

The officials were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

- By Associated Press writer Colleen Long

---

6:20 p.m.

Two law enforcement officials say the doctor who opened fire at a New York City hospital where he used to work resigned in 2015 in lieu of being fired.

The law enforcement officials told The Associated Press that Dr. Henry Bello used an AR-15 to kill a fellow doctor and injure six other people at Bronx Lebanon Hospital on Friday afternoon. Mayor Bill de Blasio says the gunman had the weapon concealed in his white lab coat.

It was not immediately clear why he would have been fired.

The officials were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The officials also said that 15 minutes elapsed from the time of the first 911 call to the time that Bello was found dead.

Officials at the hospital haven't responded to multiple requests for comment.

- By Associated Press writer Colleen Long

---

5:40 p.m.

New York City's mayor says one doctor is dead and several others are fighting for their lives after a gunman opened fire at a city hospital.

Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke at a news conference Friday, hours after a doctor with a rifle concealed in his lab coat started shooting inside Bronx Lebanon Hospital.

Police say five of the injured were seriously wounded, and one had a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police Commissioner James O'Neill says the shooter then apparently tried to set himself on fire before turning the gun on himself.

A law enforcement official identified the shooter as Dr. Henry Bello, who used to work at the hospital.

- By Associated Press writer Colleen Long

---

4:35 p.m.

A law enforcement official says the gunman who opened fire at a New York City hospital was a doctor who formerly worked there.

The official says Dr. Henry Bello walked into Bronx Lebanon Hospital at about 2:50 p.m. Friday with a rifle concealed in his lab coat and opened fire, killing at least one person and injuring six others. He then apparently killed himself.

The official was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Bello was listed on the hospital's website as a family medicine physician. It's not clear when he left the hospital. Calls there rang unanswered.

- By Associated Press writer Colleen Long

---

4:10 p.m.

A New York City police spokesman says the gunman inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital is dead after killing at least one person.

New York Police Department spokesman J. Peter Donald said Friday afternoon that the shooter had died. At least one other person was dead and several others were shot.

According to a law enforcement official, the shooter was wearing a lab coat and had the rifle concealed inside it. The official was not authorized to speak on an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Police were still trying to identify how many people had been shot. Emergency crews had been kept from going inside the hospital while the shooter was at large.

- By Associated Press writer Colleen Long

---

4:05 p.m.

A New York City police spokesman says the gunman inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital is dead.

New York Police Department spokesman J. Peter Donald tweeted Friday afternoon that the shooter had died. Police say at least two victims have been shot.

According to a law enforcement official, the shooter was wearing a lab coat and had the rifle concealed inside it. The official was not authorized to speak on an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Police were still trying to identify how many people had been shot. Emergency crews had been kept from going inside the hospital while the shooter was at large.

- By Associated Press writer Colleen Long

---

3:40 p.m.

Police say at least two people have been shot at a New York City hospital and the gunman is still at large.

The gunfire broke out at 2:50 p.m. Friday inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital in the Bronx.

Television images showed the hospital surrounded by police cars and firetrucks. Police could be seen on the roof of the building, at one point, with their guns drawn.

Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center describes itself as the largest voluntary, not-for-profit health care system in the south and central Bronx.

The 120-year-old hospital claims nearly 1,000 beds spread across multiple units. Its emergency room is among the busiest in New York City.

The hospital is about a mile and a half north of Yankee Stadium.

---

3:25 p.m.

Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.

The gunfire broke out at 2:50 p.m. Friday inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital in the Bronx.

Police had no immediate information on whether anyone was killed.

Television images showed the hospital surrounded by police cars and firetrucks.