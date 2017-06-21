WASHINGTON (AP) -- Democratic Party divisions are on stark display after a disappointing special election loss in a hard-fought Georgia congressional race.

House Democratic leaders are taking some comfort in coming in a close second for a seat that's long been firmly in GOP hands. They argue it shows their chances are good of retaking control of the House in next year's midterm elections.

But members of the rank-and-file are dissatisfied with that rationalization - and some are arguing for a new message and approach ahead of the midterms.

Congressman Bill Pascrell of New Jersey says, "A loss is a loss is a loss, and there's no excuses."

The loss also renewed the focus on Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, who was demonized by the GOP side in the Georgia race.