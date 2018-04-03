BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -- The chairman of North Dakota's Republican Party says "dozens and dozens" of delegates have reimbursed the party for registration fees paid for them to attend this weekend's state convention.

Rick Berg tells The Associated Press that the reimbursements came after he notified delegates in a letter last week that their names would not be made public if they reimbursed the party.

The AP obtained a copy of the letter.

U.S. House candidate Tom Campbell told AP last month that he paid registration fees for some delegates, but would not say how many. Party rules permit candidates to cover fees, but they must be disclosed.

Kelly Armstrong, Campbell's main Republican rival for House endorsement, says he paid registration costs for his parents, who also are delegates.