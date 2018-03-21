BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -- North Dakota congressional candidate Tom Campbell, a wealthy potato farmer, is paying registration fees for some delegates to attend the state party's convention next month.

Kelly Armstrong, Campbell's main Republican rival for the state's lone House seat, and state GOP vice chairman Jim Poolman say party rules don't forbid the practice. But they say it's rare and smacks of vote-buying in an attempt to get delegates' endorsement.

Campaign spokesman Mike Schrimpf says Campbell has paid registration costs for an undisclosed number of delegates to "encourage participation" at the convention.

Registration fees for the convention are $90 per person, or $45 for those under 30 years old. The convention is expected to draw more than 1,200 delegates.

Armstrong says he paid registration costs for his parents, who also are delegates.