Eagle Herald











Nov 27, 7:19 AM EST

'House of Cards' production crew gets another 2 weeks' pay


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
'House of Cards' production crew gets another 2 weeks' pay

'Glee' actress accused of domestic battery on husband

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Cronkite School revokes award given to Charlie Rose

UK bookmaker suspends bets on when Prince Harry will marry
Audio Slideshow
One Couple's Story

BALTIMORE (AP) -- The Maryland-based production crew for "House of Cards" will continue to get paid for at least another two weeks. The show has been on hiatus since October, when allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against star Kevin Spacey.

The Baltimore Sun reported that production company Media Rights Capital has updated the cast and crew in an email. It says they'll be paid for an additional two-week period that begins Monday and continues through Dec. 8.

The email said the company will provide another update by Dec. 8. The show is filmed in the Baltimore area. Between 250 and 300 people work on the production crew.

Spacey played ruthless politician Frank Underwood and served as executive producer. Netflix and Media Rights Capital recently announced that Spacey had been fired.

---

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.