WASHINGTON (AP) -- The 309-118 roll call on Wednesday in which the House passed the $1.1 trillion spending bill to fund the government through September.

A "yes" vote is a vote to pass the bill.

Voting yes were 178 Democrats and 131 Republicans.

Voting no were 15 Democrats and 103 Republicans.

X denotes those not voting.

There are 4 vacancies in the 435-member House.

ALABAMA

Democrats - Sewell, Y.

Republicans - Aderholt, Y; Brooks, N; Byrne, Y; Palmer, N; Roby, Y; Rogers, N.

ALASKA

Republicans - Young, Y.

ARIZONA

Democrats - Gallego, N; Grijalva, N; O'Halleran, Y; Sinema, Y.

Republicans - Biggs, N; Franks, N; Gosar, N; McSally, Y; Schweikert, N.

ARKANSAS

Republicans - Crawford, Y; Hill, Y; Westerman, N; Womack, Y.

CALIFORNIA

Democrats - Aguilar, Y; Barragan, N; Bass, Y; Bera, Y; Brownley, Y; Carbajal, Y; Cardenas, N; Chu, Judy, Y; Correa, N; Costa, Y; Davis, Y; DeSaulnier, Y; Eshoo, Y; Garamendi, Y; Huffman, Y; Khanna, Y; Lee, Y; Lieu, Ted, N; Lofgren, Y; Lowenthal, Y; Matsui, Y; McNerney, Y; Napolitano, Y; Panetta, Y; Pelosi, Y; Peters, Y; Roybal-Allard, Y; Ruiz, Y; Sanchez, Y; Schiff, Y; Sherman, Y; Speier, Y; Swalwell, Y; Takano, Y; Thompson, Y; Torres, N; Vargas, N; Waters, Maxine, Y.

Republicans - Calvert, Y; Cook, Y; Denham, Y; Hunter, N; Issa, Y; Knight, Y; LaMalfa, Y; McCarthy, Y; McClintock, N; Nunes, Y; Rohrabacher, Y; Royce, Y; Valadao, Y; Walters, Mimi, Y.

COLORADO

Democrats - DeGette, Y; Perlmutter, Y; Polis, Y.

Republicans - Buck, N; Coffman, Y; Lamborn, N; Tipton, N.

CONNECTICUT

Democrats - Courtney, Y; DeLauro, Y; Esty, Y; Himes, Y; Larson, Y.

DELAWARE

Democrats - Blunt Rochester, Y.

FLORIDA

Democrats - Castor, Y; Crist, Y; Demings, Y; Deutch, Y; Frankel, Y; Hastings, Y; Lawson, Y; Murphy, Y; Soto, Y; Wasserman Schultz, Y; Wilson, Y.

Republicans - Bilirakis, N; Buchanan, Y; Curbelo, Y; DeSantis, N; Diaz-Balart, Y; Dunn, Y; Gaetz, N; Mast, Y; Posey, N; Rooney, Francis, N; Rooney, Thomas J., Y; Ros-Lehtinen, Y; Ross, Y; Rutherford, Y; Webster, N; Yoho, N.

GEORGIA

Democrats - Bishop, Y; Johnson, Y; Lewis, Y; Scott, David, Y.

Republicans - Allen, Y; Carter, Y; Collins, Y; Ferguson, N; Graves, Y; Hice, Jody B., N; Loudermilk, N; Scott, Austin, Y; Woodall, Y.

HAWAII

Democrats - Gabbard, Y; Hanabusa, Y.

IDAHO

Republicans - Labrador, N; Simpson, Y.

ILLINOIS

Democrats - Bustos, Y; Davis, Danny, Y; Foster, Y; Gutierrez, N; Kelly, Y; Krishnamoorthi, Y; Lipinski, Y; Quigley, Y; Rush, N; Schakowsky, Y; Schneider, Y.

Republicans - Bost, Y; Davis, Rodney, Y; Hultgren, N; Kinzinger, Y; LaHood, N; Roskam, N; Shimkus, Y.

INDIANA

Democrats - Carson, Y; Visclosky, Y.

Republicans - Banks, N; Brooks, Y; Bucshon, Y; Hollingsworth, N; Messer, N; Rokita, Y; Walorski, Y.

IOWA

Democrats - Loebsack, Y.

Republicans - Blum, N; King, N; Young, Y.

KANSAS

Republicans - Estes, N; Jenkins, Y; Marshall, N; Yoder, Y.

KENTUCKY

Democrats - Yarmuth, Y.

Republicans - Barr, Y; Comer, Y; Guthrie, Y; Massie, N; Rogers, Y.

LOUISIANA

Democrats - Richmond, Y.

Republicans - Abraham, N; Graves, N; Higgins, Y; Johnson, N; Scalise, Y.

MAINE

Democrats - Pingree, Y.

Republicans - Poliquin, X.

MARYLAND

Democrats - Brown, Y; Cummings, Y; Delaney, Y; Hoyer, Y; Raskin, Y; Ruppersberger, Y; Sarbanes, Y.

Republicans - Harris, N.

MASSACHUSETTS

Democrats - Capuano, Y; Clark, Y; Keating, Y; Kennedy, Y; Lynch, Y; McGovern, Y; Moulton, Y; Neal, Y; Tsongas, Y.

MICHIGAN

Democrats - Conyers, Y; Dingell, Y; Kildee, Y; Lawrence, Y; Levin, Y.

Republicans - Amash, N; Bergman, Y; Bishop, Y; Huizenga, Y; Mitchell, Y; Moolenaar, Y; Trott, Y; Upton, Y; Walberg, Y.

MINNESOTA

Democrats - Ellison, N; McCollum, Y; Nolan, Y; Peterson, N; Walz, Y.

Republicans - Emmer, N; Lewis, N; Paulsen, Y.

MISSISSIPPI

Democrats - Thompson, Y.

Republicans - Harper, Y; Kelly, N; Palazzo, Y.

MISSOURI

Democrats - Clay, Y; Cleaver, Y.

Republicans - Graves, Y; Hartzler, Y; Long, N; Luetkemeyer, Y; Smith, N; Wagner, N.

MONTANA

NEBRASKA

Republicans - Bacon, Y; Fortenberry, N; Smith, Y.

NEVADA

Democrats - Kihuen, Y; Rosen, Y; Titus, Y.

Republicans - Amodei, Y.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Democrats - Kuster, Y; Shea-Porter, Y.

NEW JERSEY

Democrats - Gottheimer, Y; Norcross, Y; Pallone, Y; Pascrell, Y; Payne, Y; Sires, Y; Watson Coleman, Y.

Republicans - Frelinghuysen, Y; Lance, Y; LoBiondo, Y; MacArthur, Y; Smith, Y.

NEW MEXICO

Democrats - Lujan Grisham, M., Y; Lujan, Ben Ray, Y.

Republicans - Pearce, N.

NEW YORK

Democrats - Clarke, Y; Crowley, Y; Engel, Y; Espaillat, N; Higgins, Y; Jeffries, Y; Lowey, Y; Maloney, Carolyn B., Y; Maloney, Sean, Y; Meeks, Y; Meng, Y; Nadler, Y; Rice, Y; Serrano, Y; Slaughter, Y; Suozzi, Y; Tonko, Y; Velazquez, Y.

Republicans - Collins, Y; Donovan, Y; Faso, Y; Katko, Y; King, Y; Reed, Y; Stefanik, Y; Tenney, Y; Zeldin, Y.

NORTH CAROLINA

Democrats - Adams, Y; Butterfield, Y; Price, Y.

Republicans - Budd, N; Foxx, N; Holding, N; Hudson, N; Jones, N; McHenry, Y; Meadows, N; Pittenger, X; Rouzer, N; Walker, N.

NORTH DAKOTA

Republicans - Cramer, Y.

OHIO

Democrats - Beatty, Y; Fudge, Y; Kaptur, Y; Ryan, Y.

Republicans - Chabot, N; Davidson, N; Gibbs, N; Johnson, Y; Jordan, N; Joyce, Y; Latta, N; Renacci, N; Stivers, Y; Tiberi, Y; Turner, Y; Wenstrup, N.

OKLAHOMA

Republicans - Bridenstine, N; Cole, Y; Lucas, Y; Mullin, N; Russell, N.

OREGON

Democrats - Blumenauer, Y; Bonamici, Y; DeFazio, Y; Schrader, Y.

Republicans - Walden, Y.

PENNSYLVANIA

Democrats - Boyle, Brendan F., Y; Brady, Y; Cartwright, Y; Doyle, Michael F., Y; Evans, Y.

Republicans - Barletta, Y; Costello, Y; Dent, Y; Fitzpatrick, Y; Kelly, Y; Marino, Y; Meehan, Y; Murphy, Y; Perry, N; Rothfus, N; Shuster, Y; Smucker, Y; Thompson, Y.

RHODE ISLAND

Democrats - Cicilline, Y; Langevin, Y.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Democrats - Clyburn, Y.

Republicans - Duncan, N; Gowdy, Y; Rice, Y; Sanford, N; Wilson, Y.

SOUTH DAKOTA

Republicans - Noem, N.

TENNESSEE

Democrats - Cohen, Y; Cooper, Y.

Republicans - Black, N; Blackburn, N; DesJarlais, N; Duncan, N; Fleischmann, Y; Kustoff, N; Roe, N.

TEXAS

Democrats - Castro, N; Cuellar, Y; Doggett, Y; Gonzalez, Y; Green, Al, Y; Green, Gene, Y; Jackson Lee, Y; Johnson, E. B., Y; O'Rourke, Y; Veasey, Y; Vela, N.

Republicans - Arrington, N; Babin, N; Barton, N; Brady, Y; Burgess, Y; Carter, Y; Conaway, Y; Culberson, Y; Farenthold, N; Flores, Y; Gohmert, N; Granger, Y; Hensarling, Y; Hurd, Y; Johnson, Sam, N; Marchant, N; McCaul, Y; Olson, N; Poe, N; Ratcliffe, N; Sessions, Y; Smith, N; Thornberry, Y; Weber, N; Williams, N.

UTAH

Republicans - Bishop, N; Chaffetz, X; Love, N; Stewart, N.

VERMONT

Democrats - Welch, Y.

VIRGINIA

Democrats - Beyer, Y; Connolly, Y; McEachin, Y; Scott, Y.

Republicans - Brat, N; Comstock, Y; Garrett, N; Goodlatte, N; Griffith, N; Taylor, Y; Wittman, N.

WASHINGTON

Democrats - DelBene, Y; Heck, Y; Jayapal, Y; Kilmer, Y; Larsen, Y; Smith, Y.

Republicans - Herrera Beutler, Y; McMorris Rodgers, Y; Newhouse, X; Reichert, Y.

WEST VIRGINIA

Republicans - Jenkins, Y; McKinley, Y; Mooney, Y.

WISCONSIN

Democrats - Kind, Y; Moore, Y; Pocan, Y.

Republicans - Duffy, N; Gallagher, N; Grothman, N; Ryan, Y; Sensenbrenner, N.

WYOMING

Republicans - Cheney, N.