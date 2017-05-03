|
House Roll Call: Spending Bill
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The 309-118 roll call on Wednesday in which the House passed the $1.1 trillion spending bill to fund the government through September.
A "yes" vote is a vote to pass the bill.
Voting yes were 178 Democrats and 131 Republicans.
Voting no were 15 Democrats and 103 Republicans.
X denotes those not voting.
There are 4 vacancies in the 435-member House.
ALABAMA
Democrats - Sewell, Y.
Republicans - Aderholt, Y; Brooks, N; Byrne, Y; Palmer, N; Roby, Y; Rogers, N.
ALASKA
Republicans - Young, Y.
ARIZONA
Democrats - Gallego, N; Grijalva, N; O'Halleran, Y; Sinema, Y.
Republicans - Biggs, N; Franks, N; Gosar, N; McSally, Y; Schweikert, N.
ARKANSAS
Republicans - Crawford, Y; Hill, Y; Westerman, N; Womack, Y.
CALIFORNIA
Democrats - Aguilar, Y; Barragan, N; Bass, Y; Bera, Y; Brownley, Y; Carbajal, Y; Cardenas, N; Chu, Judy, Y; Correa, N; Costa, Y; Davis, Y; DeSaulnier, Y; Eshoo, Y; Garamendi, Y; Huffman, Y; Khanna, Y; Lee, Y; Lieu, Ted, N; Lofgren, Y; Lowenthal, Y; Matsui, Y; McNerney, Y; Napolitano, Y; Panetta, Y; Pelosi, Y; Peters, Y; Roybal-Allard, Y; Ruiz, Y; Sanchez, Y; Schiff, Y; Sherman, Y; Speier, Y; Swalwell, Y; Takano, Y; Thompson, Y; Torres, N; Vargas, N; Waters, Maxine, Y.
Republicans - Calvert, Y; Cook, Y; Denham, Y; Hunter, N; Issa, Y; Knight, Y; LaMalfa, Y; McCarthy, Y; McClintock, N; Nunes, Y; Rohrabacher, Y; Royce, Y; Valadao, Y; Walters, Mimi, Y.
COLORADO
Democrats - DeGette, Y; Perlmutter, Y; Polis, Y.
Republicans - Buck, N; Coffman, Y; Lamborn, N; Tipton, N.
CONNECTICUT
Democrats - Courtney, Y; DeLauro, Y; Esty, Y; Himes, Y; Larson, Y.
DELAWARE
Democrats - Blunt Rochester, Y.
FLORIDA
Democrats - Castor, Y; Crist, Y; Demings, Y; Deutch, Y; Frankel, Y; Hastings, Y; Lawson, Y; Murphy, Y; Soto, Y; Wasserman Schultz, Y; Wilson, Y.
Republicans - Bilirakis, N; Buchanan, Y; Curbelo, Y; DeSantis, N; Diaz-Balart, Y; Dunn, Y; Gaetz, N; Mast, Y; Posey, N; Rooney, Francis, N; Rooney, Thomas J., Y; Ros-Lehtinen, Y; Ross, Y; Rutherford, Y; Webster, N; Yoho, N.
GEORGIA
Democrats - Bishop, Y; Johnson, Y; Lewis, Y; Scott, David, Y.
Republicans - Allen, Y; Carter, Y; Collins, Y; Ferguson, N; Graves, Y; Hice, Jody B., N; Loudermilk, N; Scott, Austin, Y; Woodall, Y.
HAWAII
Democrats - Gabbard, Y; Hanabusa, Y.
IDAHO
Republicans - Labrador, N; Simpson, Y.
ILLINOIS
Democrats - Bustos, Y; Davis, Danny, Y; Foster, Y; Gutierrez, N; Kelly, Y; Krishnamoorthi, Y; Lipinski, Y; Quigley, Y; Rush, N; Schakowsky, Y; Schneider, Y.
Republicans - Bost, Y; Davis, Rodney, Y; Hultgren, N; Kinzinger, Y; LaHood, N; Roskam, N; Shimkus, Y.
INDIANA
Democrats - Carson, Y; Visclosky, Y.
Republicans - Banks, N; Brooks, Y; Bucshon, Y; Hollingsworth, N; Messer, N; Rokita, Y; Walorski, Y.
IOWA
Democrats - Loebsack, Y.
Republicans - Blum, N; King, N; Young, Y.
KANSAS
Republicans - Estes, N; Jenkins, Y; Marshall, N; Yoder, Y.
KENTUCKY
Democrats - Yarmuth, Y.
Republicans - Barr, Y; Comer, Y; Guthrie, Y; Massie, N; Rogers, Y.
LOUISIANA
Democrats - Richmond, Y.
Republicans - Abraham, N; Graves, N; Higgins, Y; Johnson, N; Scalise, Y.
MAINE
Democrats - Pingree, Y.
Republicans - Poliquin, X.
MARYLAND
Democrats - Brown, Y; Cummings, Y; Delaney, Y; Hoyer, Y; Raskin, Y; Ruppersberger, Y; Sarbanes, Y.
Republicans - Harris, N.
MASSACHUSETTS
Democrats - Capuano, Y; Clark, Y; Keating, Y; Kennedy, Y; Lynch, Y; McGovern, Y; Moulton, Y; Neal, Y; Tsongas, Y.
MICHIGAN
Democrats - Conyers, Y; Dingell, Y; Kildee, Y; Lawrence, Y; Levin, Y.
Republicans - Amash, N; Bergman, Y; Bishop, Y; Huizenga, Y; Mitchell, Y; Moolenaar, Y; Trott, Y; Upton, Y; Walberg, Y.
MINNESOTA
Democrats - Ellison, N; McCollum, Y; Nolan, Y; Peterson, N; Walz, Y.
Republicans - Emmer, N; Lewis, N; Paulsen, Y.
MISSISSIPPI
Democrats - Thompson, Y.
Republicans - Harper, Y; Kelly, N; Palazzo, Y.
MISSOURI
Democrats - Clay, Y; Cleaver, Y.
Republicans - Graves, Y; Hartzler, Y; Long, N; Luetkemeyer, Y; Smith, N; Wagner, N.
MONTANA
NEBRASKA
Republicans - Bacon, Y; Fortenberry, N; Smith, Y.
NEVADA
Democrats - Kihuen, Y; Rosen, Y; Titus, Y.
Republicans - Amodei, Y.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Democrats - Kuster, Y; Shea-Porter, Y.
NEW JERSEY
Democrats - Gottheimer, Y; Norcross, Y; Pallone, Y; Pascrell, Y; Payne, Y; Sires, Y; Watson Coleman, Y.
Republicans - Frelinghuysen, Y; Lance, Y; LoBiondo, Y; MacArthur, Y; Smith, Y.
NEW MEXICO
Democrats - Lujan Grisham, M., Y; Lujan, Ben Ray, Y.
Republicans - Pearce, N.
NEW YORK
Democrats - Clarke, Y; Crowley, Y; Engel, Y; Espaillat, N; Higgins, Y; Jeffries, Y; Lowey, Y; Maloney, Carolyn B., Y; Maloney, Sean, Y; Meeks, Y; Meng, Y; Nadler, Y; Rice, Y; Serrano, Y; Slaughter, Y; Suozzi, Y; Tonko, Y; Velazquez, Y.
Republicans - Collins, Y; Donovan, Y; Faso, Y; Katko, Y; King, Y; Reed, Y; Stefanik, Y; Tenney, Y; Zeldin, Y.
NORTH CAROLINA
Democrats - Adams, Y; Butterfield, Y; Price, Y.
Republicans - Budd, N; Foxx, N; Holding, N; Hudson, N; Jones, N; McHenry, Y; Meadows, N; Pittenger, X; Rouzer, N; Walker, N.
NORTH DAKOTA
Republicans - Cramer, Y.
OHIO
Democrats - Beatty, Y; Fudge, Y; Kaptur, Y; Ryan, Y.
Republicans - Chabot, N; Davidson, N; Gibbs, N; Johnson, Y; Jordan, N; Joyce, Y; Latta, N; Renacci, N; Stivers, Y; Tiberi, Y; Turner, Y; Wenstrup, N.
OKLAHOMA
Republicans - Bridenstine, N; Cole, Y; Lucas, Y; Mullin, N; Russell, N.
OREGON
Democrats - Blumenauer, Y; Bonamici, Y; DeFazio, Y; Schrader, Y.
Republicans - Walden, Y.
PENNSYLVANIA
Democrats - Boyle, Brendan F., Y; Brady, Y; Cartwright, Y; Doyle, Michael F., Y; Evans, Y.
Republicans - Barletta, Y; Costello, Y; Dent, Y; Fitzpatrick, Y; Kelly, Y; Marino, Y; Meehan, Y; Murphy, Y; Perry, N; Rothfus, N; Shuster, Y; Smucker, Y; Thompson, Y.
RHODE ISLAND
Democrats - Cicilline, Y; Langevin, Y.
SOUTH CAROLINA
Democrats - Clyburn, Y.
Republicans - Duncan, N; Gowdy, Y; Rice, Y; Sanford, N; Wilson, Y.
SOUTH DAKOTA
Republicans - Noem, N.
TENNESSEE
Democrats - Cohen, Y; Cooper, Y.
Republicans - Black, N; Blackburn, N; DesJarlais, N; Duncan, N; Fleischmann, Y; Kustoff, N; Roe, N.
TEXAS
Democrats - Castro, N; Cuellar, Y; Doggett, Y; Gonzalez, Y; Green, Al, Y; Green, Gene, Y; Jackson Lee, Y; Johnson, E. B., Y; O'Rourke, Y; Veasey, Y; Vela, N.
Republicans - Arrington, N; Babin, N; Barton, N; Brady, Y; Burgess, Y; Carter, Y; Conaway, Y; Culberson, Y; Farenthold, N; Flores, Y; Gohmert, N; Granger, Y; Hensarling, Y; Hurd, Y; Johnson, Sam, N; Marchant, N; McCaul, Y; Olson, N; Poe, N; Ratcliffe, N; Sessions, Y; Smith, N; Thornberry, Y; Weber, N; Williams, N.
UTAH
Republicans - Bishop, N; Chaffetz, X; Love, N; Stewart, N.
VERMONT
Democrats - Welch, Y.
VIRGINIA
Democrats - Beyer, Y; Connolly, Y; McEachin, Y; Scott, Y.
Republicans - Brat, N; Comstock, Y; Garrett, N; Goodlatte, N; Griffith, N; Taylor, Y; Wittman, N.
WASHINGTON
Democrats - DelBene, Y; Heck, Y; Jayapal, Y; Kilmer, Y; Larsen, Y; Smith, Y.
Republicans - Herrera Beutler, Y; McMorris Rodgers, Y; Newhouse, X; Reichert, Y.
WEST VIRGINIA
Republicans - Jenkins, Y; McKinley, Y; Mooney, Y.
WISCONSIN
Democrats - Kind, Y; Moore, Y; Pocan, Y.
Republicans - Duffy, N; Gallagher, N; Grothman, N; Ryan, Y; Sensenbrenner, N.
WYOMING
Republicans - Cheney, N.
© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
