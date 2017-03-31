Eagle Herald











Mar 31, 10:31 AM EDT

Murder charge dropped in Houston apartment slayings


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Murder charge dropped in Houston apartment slayings

Ex-Power Ranger sentenced to 6 years in fatal stabbing

"Star Trek' wax figures get new mission: helping museum

BET Networks announces changes in executive ranks

Benched legal analyst returns to Fox, stands by story

HOUSTON (AP) -- Prosecutors have dropped a capital murder charge against a man accused in shootings at a Houston apartment complex that left two people dead and four wounded, including a former contestant on the reality TV show "America's Next Top Model."

Harris County prosecutors say 28-year-old Jeremy Jones was mistakenly identified as the gunman in the Sunday night shootings. The murder charge against him was dropped Thursday but he remains jailed on an unrelated charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

His brother, 34-year-old Harvey Jones, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the attack.

Among the wounded was 32-year-old Brandy Rusher, an "America's Next Top Model" competitor in 2005, and her brother. They are both hospitalized in critical condition.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.