An Associated Press analysist shows that rising sea levels and fierce storms have failed to stop relentless population growth along U.S. coasts in recent years.

The latest punishing hurricanes, Harvey and Irma, scored bull's-eyes on two of the fastest growing regions in Texas and Florida.

Nothing seems to curb America's appetite for life near the sea, especially in the South's warmer climates.

According to researchers and experts who study hurricanes, coastal development destroys natural barriers such as islands and wetlands, promotes erosion and flooding, and positions more buildings and people in the path of future destruction.

The AP analysis finds that overall coastline growth of 10 percent in Texas Gulf counties and 9 percent along Florida's coasts from 2010 to 2016 was surpassed only by South Carolina's 13 percent.