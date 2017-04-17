Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 17

California utility launches first hybrid power systems

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER
Associated Press

NORWALK, Calif. (AP) -- A California utility has launched hybrid battery and gas turbine systems to produce and store electricity for use during hot summer months when power demand soars.

Officials with Southern California Edison and General Electric said during an event Monday in the Los Angeles suburb of Norwalk that the new Hybrid EGT systems are the first of their kind in the world.

They combine a 10 megawatt lithium-ion battery energy storage system with a gas turbine.

Officials say the systems that went online March 30 in Norwalk and Rancho Cucamonga operate somewhat like a hybrid car - drawing first on the battery, and then switching as needed over to the gas turbine if power demands spike.

Edison says the systems will reduce costs for its operations and for customers.

