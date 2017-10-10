Eagle Herald











Oct 10, 4:59 PM EDT

Swift, Smith and Sheeran tapped for iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

NEW YORK (AP) -- Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith are among the performers slated to take the stage during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour that will hit certain cities during the holiday season.

The Jingle Ball concert series, hosted by iHeartRadio stations across the nation, will take place in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Washington, Dallas and other major cities. The Los Angeles concert on Dec. 1 will be shown nationally by the CW network on Dec. 14.

Not every performer will be at each tour stop, but Swift, Sheeran, Sam Smith and the Chainsmokers will be at both the New York and Los Angeles concerts.

Other acts that will appear at select concerts include Demi Lovato, Charlie Puth, Kesha, Zedd, Niall Horan and Liam Payne.

