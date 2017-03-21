DALLAS (AP) -- Prosecutors say a Dallas salon worker charged with murder injected clients' buttocks with industrial-grade silicone as part of illegal cosmetic procedures.

Prosecutors argued in opening statements Tuesday at the trial for Denise "Wee Wee" Ross that the 45-year-old injected the silicone into the buttocks of Wykesha Reid to give her what the salon called the "Wee Wee Booty." Reid was found dead at the salon in 2015.

The Dallas Morning News reports that silicone from the injection traveled through Reid's heart and into her lungs.

Authorities contend that after Ross injected her clients, she used glue and cotton balls to seal puncture marks.

A second person also is charged with murder in Reid's death. Ross' attorney says that second defendant actually applied the deadly injection to the 34-year-old Reid.