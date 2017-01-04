Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 4, 10:51 AM EST

Marijuana advocates to hand out joints at Trump inauguration


Latest News
Marijuana advocates to hand out joints at Trump inauguration

US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shops out of banking limbo

Massachusetts governor signs bill delaying pot shop openings

Judge dismisses suit against Kansas mom who used medical pot

Wisconsin officials file charges in lottery fixing scheme
Latest News
Obama calls for seamless transition for US military to Trump

Some key moments related to race during Obama's presidency

Michelle Obama to appear on 'Tonight Show' Wednesday

First lady to laud school counselors in final public remarks

Under 3 weeks left: Obama in closing stretch of presidency
Multimedia
Interactive medical marijuana map, poll and video gallery.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A group of marijuana legalization advocates plan to hand out thousands of joints during President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Pro-marijuana organization DCMJ will begin distributing the 4,200 joints at 8 a.m. on Jan. 20 on the west side of Dupont Circle. The participants will then walk to the National Mall.

At four minutes and 20 seconds into Trump's speech, DCMJ founder Adam Eidinger says protesters will light up.

He says the giveaway is legal as long as it's done on District of Columbia land. Those smoking on federal land risk arrest.

Eidinger says the group wants to send a message that the federal government should legalize cannabis.

Marijuana advocates are concerned about what actions attorney general nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama would take on the issue. Sessions has previously spoken out against marijuana legalization.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.