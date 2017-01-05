Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 5, 5:09 PM EST

Lawyers: Park service still blocking inauguration protests


WASHINGTON (AP) -- Civil rights attorneys in Washington say they'll take the National Park Service to court unless the agency grants permits to groups seeking to protest the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Attorneys representing various groups said Thursday that they will take legal action if the park service doesn't grant permits by Friday.

The park service typically reserves space on and around the National Mall for use by the Presidential Inaugural Committee. But the attorneys representing protesters say the agency has gone too far this time in preventing groups from using public space for First Amendment activities.

Park service spokesman Mike Litterst said in a statement Thursday that the agency will be issuing permits soon, particularly for the Ellipse near the White House. More than 30 groups have applied for permits.

