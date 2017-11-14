Eagle Herald











Nov 14, 2:31 PM EST

Nick Kroll and John Mulaney to co-host Spirit Awards again


Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Nick Kroll and John Mulaney to co-host Spirit Awards again

Paddington creator Michael Bond honored at cathedral service

Box Office Top 20: 'Thor: Ragnarok' repeats at No. 1

Review: Increasingly predictable 'Roman' wastes Washington

Q&A: A quick word with Ezra Miller on becoming the Flash
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Nick Kroll and John Mulaney are set to co-host the 2018 Independent Spirit Awards.

Film Independent said Tuesday that "Oh, Hello on Broadway" duo will return for the second year in a row.

Kroll and Mulaney were well-received as the emcees of the 2017 awards.

The Independent Spirit Awards will be broadcast live on IFC on Saturday, March 3, the day before the Academy Awards. Nominations for the awards will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.