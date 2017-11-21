LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The romantic coming-of-age film "Call Me By Your Name" has a leading six Film Independent Spirit Award nominations, followed by Jordan Peele's satirical horror "Get Out" and the Robert Pattinson thriller "Good Time" which both picked up five nominations.

Peele also scored nominations for best director and best screenplay, while both Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet earned supporting and lead acting nominations for "Call Me By Your Name."

Both are competing for Best Feature alongside "The Florida Project," ''Lady Bird" and "The Rider."

Actresses Tessa Thompson and Lily Collins announced the nominees for the annual awards show Tuesday.

Winners will be revealed at a March 3 ceremony hosted by Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, a day before the Academy Awards. It will air live on IFC.