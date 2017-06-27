

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending June 25, 2017: App Store Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang 2Heads Up!, Warner Bros. 3Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations 4Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi 5Facetune, Lightricks Ltd. 6iSchedule, HotSchedules 7Poly Bridge, Dry Cactus 8Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB 9Monument Valley 2, ustwo Games Ltd 10Toca Lab: Plants, Toca Boca AB Top Free iPhone Apps: 1Bitmoji - Your Personal Emoji, Bitstrips 2Snapchat, Snap, Inc. 3Instagram, Instagram, Inc. 4YouTube - Watch Videos, Music,...Google, Inc. 5Snake VS Block,Voodoo 6Messenger, Facebook, Inc. 7Facebook, Facebook, Inc. 8Google Maps - Navigation & Tra...,Google, Inc. 9Sonic the Hedgehog, SEGA 10Netflix, Netflix, Inc. Top Paid iPad Apps: 1Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang 2Toca Lab: Plants, Toca Boca AB 3Procreate - Sketch, paint, cre...Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 4Goat Simulator PAYDAY, Coffee Stain Studios AB 5Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB 6Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc. 7Notability, Ginger Labs 8Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB 9Farming Simulator 18,GIANTS Software GmbH 10Bloons TD 5 HD, Ninja Kiwi Top Free iPad Apps: 1NetflixNetflix, Inc. 2YouTube - Watch Videos, Music,..., Google, Inc. 3Sonic the Hedgehog, SEGA 4Angry Birds Evolution, Rovio Entertainment Ltd 5Bowmasters - Top Multiplayer B...,Playgendary 6Despicable Bear - Top Beat Act..., Playgendary 7Fidget Spinner,Ketchapp 8ROBLOX, Roblox Corporation 9Facebook, Facebook, Inc. 10My Little Pony Rainbow Runners..., Budge Studios -- (copyright) 2017 Apple Inc. © 2017 . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.