Eagle Herald











Mar 21, 4:30 PM EDT

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store


Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
NBC documentary looks at images that propelled civil rights

Review: Soderbergh's 'Unsane' is pulp seen through an iPhone

Review: 'Pacific Rim Uprising' is cheer-at-the-screen fun

Review: Wes Anderson doesn't stray with 'Isle of Dogs'

Weinstein Co.'s bankruptcy could bring new wave of accusers
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Multimedia
Preserving Old Movies

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending March 18, 2018:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Star Wars: The Last Jedi

2. I, Tonya

3. Justice League

4. The Shape of Water

5. Thor: Ragnarok

6. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

7. Coco (2017)

8. Ferdinand

9. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

10.The Dark Tower

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Darkest Hour

2. Lady Bird

3. The Disaster Artist

4. Demon House

5. The Theory of Everything

6. The Florida Project

7. The Square

8. The Killing of a Sacred Deer

9. My Friend Dahmer

10.Marshall

-

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.