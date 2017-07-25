Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 25, 9:08 PM EDT

Ivanka Trump speaks at Pence fundraiser

By JULIE BYKOWICZ
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Election News
Ivanka Trump speaks at Pence fundraiser

Mandel backs 'pizzagate' promoter, dings anti-hate group

AP FACT CHECK: On a doubt voiced about 2016 election result

On Message: Democrats say they must do more than talk Russia

The Latest: GOP calls on Donnelly to donate sale profits

Senator selling stock after AP ties company to Mexican labor

Trump campaign data chief to talk to House Russia panel

America: What in the world does it want to be?

Essay: Of Kennedys and Kings _ and Lincolns, too

A worried America chooses its course for change

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Ivanka Trump has spoken at a fundraiser Tuesday night in Washington for Vice President Mike Pence's political committee.

That's according to two people who attended the fundraiser and demanded anonymity to share information from the private event.

Trump said Pence has been a key ally of the president and that Republicans should begin preparing for the 2018 congressional elections. Pence's political committee can dole out money to his preferred candidates.

The first daughter's remarks to a room of donors came as her father attended a political rally in Ohio organized by his 2020 re-election campaign.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.