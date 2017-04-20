WASHINGTON (AP) -- Ivanka Trump said Thursday she is donating proceeds from her upcoming book to charity, with the first grants going to the National Urban League and Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The Ivanka M. Trump Charitable Fund has been established to receive the unpaid portion of her advance and future royalties from "Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success," which is due out May 2.

The fund will support "the economic empowerment for women and girls," Trump said in a statement. The first grants, worth $100,000 each, will support an Urban League program for entrepreneurs, and a Boys & Girls Clubs' program on science, technology, engineering and math for girls and underrepresented youth.

The announcement about the charitable fund comes amid ethical questions over possible conflicts of interest between the first daughter's role as an adviser to her father, President Donald Trump, and her lifestyle brand. Ivanka Trump says she has stepped away from daily management of the business and will recuse herself from any issues that present conflicts.

Trump said she will not do any publicity for the book, "out of an abundance of caution and to avoid the appearance of using my official role" to promote it.

The book was completed before Donald Trump won the presidential election in November. The release was originally set for early March but was pushed back as Ivanka Trump moved her family to Washington.

The fund will receive a minimum of $425,000, which is the unpaid portion of Trump's advance minus expenses. All future royalties beyond that will also go to the fund for five years, the statement said.

In the book's introduction, Trump writes that she wants to "change the narrative around women and work" and "provide solutions that educate and empower women to be their best selves, both personally and professionally."

At the White House, Trump has also focused on economic policies relating to women. Her position is unpaid. Next week, she'll travel to Berlin at the invitation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel for a women-focused effort within the Group of 20 major economic powers.