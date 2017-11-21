WASHINGTON (AP) -- Ivanka Trump says she looks forward to promoting female entrepreneurship at a conference in India next week.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, the first daughter and senior White House adviser discussed her plans to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad. The event - co-hosted by the United States and India - runs from Nov. 28-30 and will also be attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump noted the event's theme of "Women First, Prosperity for All." She says: "Entrepreneurship domestically and abroad is a key priority for this administration."

She will give a keynote address and appear on two panels. The conference is expected to draw more than 1,200 entrepreneurs and others.