Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 21, 3:12 PM EST

Ivanka Trump to promote female entrepreneurship in India


WASHINGTON (AP) -- Ivanka Trump says she looks forward to promoting female entrepreneurship at a conference in India next week.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, the first daughter and senior White House adviser discussed her plans to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad. The event - co-hosted by the United States and India - runs from Nov. 28-30 and will also be attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump noted the event's theme of "Women First, Prosperity for All." She says: "Entrepreneurship domestically and abroad is a key priority for this administration."

She will give a keynote address and appear on two panels. The conference is expected to draw more than 1,200 entrepreneurs and others.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.