Eagle Herald











Oct 26, 9:59 AM EDT

Jane Fonda to celebrate birthday with fundraiser in Atlanta


ATLANTA (AP) -- Jane Fonda will celebrate her 80th birthday in hopes of raising funds for her foundation.

"Eight Decades of Jane" will be held Dec. 9 at an upscale hotel in Atlanta. The event will recognize Fonda's life achievements along with her foundation, Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential. The foundation is hosting the event.

Singer-songwriters James Taylor and Carole King will perform. Guests expected to attend include CNN founder Ted Turner; producer Paula Weinstein; and actors Sally Field, Rosie O'Donnell, Diane Lane and Troy Garity, who is Fonda's son.

Each of the eight courses on the menu will represent a decade of Fonda's life.

Fonda, an actress and political activist, created GCAPP in 1995. The Atlanta-based nonprofit organization focuses on teen pregnancy prevention and adolescent health.

---

Online: www.gcapp.org/celebratingjane

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.