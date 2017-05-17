Eagle Herald











May 17, 12:08 PM EDT

Trumpet star Blanchard: Confederate statue removal historic


NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Celebrated New Orleans jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard says he had just arrived home from an out-of-town trip when he saw the news: A monument to a Confederate general was being removed from its spot near his old high school.

NOLA.comThe Times-Picayune (http://bit.ly/2rqKQWv ) quotes Blanchard as saying the statue of P.G.T Beauregard had always been a sore spot with him. When he learned the removal effort had begun late Tuesday, he headed to the scene with his wife and two daughters.

Die-hard monument supporters say the removal was an affront to history. But Blanchard, an African-American, said he never took pride in the monument. He said the removal itself was a historic moment.

It was the third of four monuments to Confederate-era figures slated for removal in New Orleans.

