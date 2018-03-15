Eagle Herald











Mar 15, 9:04 AM EDT

'Willy Wonka' star appears as contestant on 'Jeopardy'


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- He played a boy who does nothing but watch TV and wears cowboy clothing in the 1971 movie "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory."

Who is "Jeopardy" contestant Paris Themmen?

Themmen appeared on the game show on Tuesday. But he didn't tell Alex Trebek about his role as Mike Teevee when the host asked him about himself. Themmen said he was an "avid backpacker."

However, some fans of the movie pointed it out on Twitter.

Themmen has appeared on several food programs since his role in the film when he was 11 years old.

Themmen finished in second place.

