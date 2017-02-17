Eagle Herald











Feb 17, 9:49 AM EST

No 'Jersey Shore' redux; beach town wary of new reality show


SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) -- Some residents of the New Jersey shore town stung by MTV's "Jersey Shore" are wary about plans by a bar featured in that series to hold a casting call for a new reality show.

The Bamboo Bar in Seaside Heights is looking for "loud and fun" single people at a casting call Saturday.

The planned show is tentatively titled "I Love Summer," and would follow roommates who work on the beach during the day and at the bar at night.

Bamboo Bar owner John Saddy tells the Asbury Park Press (http://on.app.com/2m2tDA9) that "it's not as crazy as 'Jersey Shore.'"

Borough administrator Christopher Vaz says the town won't support a series that depicts Seaside Heights negatively. He says the town is trying to move beyond the raunchy image that "Jersey Shore" showed.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.