Mar 14, 3:29 PM EDT

Jordanian woman charged in US with 2001 Jerusalem bombing

By ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A Jordanian woman has been charged in connection with a 2001 bombing of a Jerusalem pizza restaurant that killed 15 people and injured dozens of others.

The Justice Department on Tuesday announced a criminal charge against Ahlam Aref Ahmad Al-Tamimi for her role in the attack.

The FBI has added her to its list of Most Wanted Terrorists, and U.S. authorities say they're working to get custody of her.

The suicide bombing killed two U.S. nationals.

