Eagle Herald











Mar 21, 9:17 AM EDT

Jimmy Kimmel brings Katie Couric to his colonoscopy


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Jimmy Kimmel's audience got to see more of the host than usual when he had his first colonoscopy.

The talk show host brought Katie Couric along for the test, which aired on Tuesday's "Jimmy Kimmel Live." She was with him before and after the examination.

Kimmel turned 50 in November, which is the age the American Cancer Society recommends for the colorectal cancer screening.

The exam found no sign of polyps. But Couric joked with Kimmel that keys, toy soldiers and a harmonica were recovered.

Couric's late husband died of the disease in 1998. She had the screening done on TV in 2007.

March is colon cancer awareness month.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

