Eagle Herald











May 1, 3:32 PM EDT

Johnny Cash's 1st gold record finally on public display

By KRISTIN M. HALL
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Joe Tabacca

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- A key piece of Johnny Cash history is on public display for the first time ever in Nashville, Tennessee. The country music icon earned his first gold record for the recording of "I Walk the Line," but for the past decade the plaque has been in the hands of private collectors.

More than 60 years after the song was released on Sun Records, visitors to the Johnny Cash Museum can now see the plaque on display with many of his other gold and platinum records.

The plaque was sold as a part of a Cash estate auction shortly after his death to an anonymous buyer. Bill Miller, the founder of the museum, purchased it from a private collector in Germany earlier this year.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.